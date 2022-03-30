67 CHS seniors register to vote

The right to vote has long been considered one of the cherished freedoms key to American democracy. Engaging young people helps prepare the next generation to be civically engaged citizens. Members of the Evans County Chief Registrar’s office visited Claxton High School (CHS) last week where 67 CHS seniors seized the opportunity to register to vote.

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132