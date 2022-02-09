7th Annual Rattlesnake Run set for February 26, Registration underway

The Claxton Rattlesnake Run, sponsored by the Leadership Evans Alumni Association, will be held Saturday, February 26. On-site registration and packet pickup will open at 8:00 a.m. and all routes will begin at 9 a.m.

Routes include a 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk all beginning and ending at the Veterans Community Center located at 818 West Main Street (Hwy. 280) in Claxton. All routes are mostly flat with very minimal inclines through neighborhoods within the city limits of Claxton and Hagan, Georgia.

Early bird registration, lasting until February 14, is $30. Registration fee February 15 thru race day is $40 while active and retired military registration is $25.

All registered run participants will receive a free admission pass to attend the 54th Annual Claxton Rattlesnake & Wildlife Festival, good for one admission on Saturday, March 12.

Online registration is available at Active.com or registration forms can be downloaded from rattlesnakewildlifefestival.com Completed registration forms and payment should be sent to: Leadership Evans Alumni Association, c/o Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce, 302 W. Railroad Street, Claxton, Ga. 30417.

Awards will be presented to the top overall finishers for the 5k and 10k, male and female divisions.

The run is being held in conjunction with the 54th Annual Claxton Rattlesnake & Wildlife Festival to be held March 12-13 at the Evans County Wildlife Club.