82 CHS students had job interviews last Thursday

As part of Claxton High School’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program and career readiness, 82 CHS students participated in mock job interviews last Thursday. Representatives from several businesses volunteered and conduct the interviews in the CHS gym. The CHS students who participated this year prepared a résumé and participated in an interview. Of that total, many were participating for the second year.

By Julie Braly, Editor