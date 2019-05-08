85 participate in History of Wiregrass Conference – Pharris Johnson presented Archives Volunteer of the Year award

The third annual History in the Wiregrass conference, sponsored by the Tattnall Archives in Reidsville, Ga., was held at the Tattnall County Courthouse Saturday, May 4, 2019. This year’s theme was “Postcards from the Past.”

Saturday’s schedule included numerous talks from experts in local culture: Dale Couch, Georgia Museum of Art, Athens, GA; Dylan E. Mulligan, local historian, Glennville, GA; Kay Westberry, author and historic cemetery caretaker, St. Marys, GA; Brian Nilsson, historian, Arlington, VA; Lillian Wingate, genealogist, Statesboro-Bulloch Co. Public Library; Skip Skinner, historian, Ailey, GA; Pharris Johnson, author and historian, Bellville, GA; and Robert S. Davis, Wallace State Community College, Hanceville, AL.

Each year Tattnall County Archives presents a Volunteer of the Year award.

“This is an award given annually to a person who has devoted himself or herself tirelessly to the cause of promoting the local history of our region by supporting Tattnall County Archives,” said Janisse Ray, Archives Director. This years’ recipient was Pharris Johnson.

“Pharris has led the Tattnall County Archives as the chair of the Board of Trustees since 2015,” said Ray. “Not only is he a person highly skilled in . . .

By Julie Braly, Editor