As part of the ‘Great American Cleanup’, 10 volunteers spent last Saturday removing trash and debris from three boat landings in Evans County. Their efforts yielded a whopping 860 pounds of trash from the Rocks River Bridge off of Hwy. 301, Hendrix Bridge off of Hendrix Bridge Rd., and Brewton Bridge Park off of Hwy. 169.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.

By Julie Braly, Editor