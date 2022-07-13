91 join Claxton First Church

While the historical building which, until very recently was home to Claxton First United Methodist Church, hasn’t changed – the congregation has. As of July 2, 2022, the church disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination. The newly formed Claxton First Church is now an independent non-denominational church.

Mike Lyons, the church’s pastor, reports 91 people joined the church during its first Sunday service held July 3.

