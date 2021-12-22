911 address ordinance approved by BOC

After months of consideration and research, Commissioners have approved a 911 address ordinance for Evans County.

….The two-page document states the purpose of the ordinance is to improve the county’s E-911/emergency communication system and to provide for a uniform county-wide address system with respect to street or house numbers assigned to all residences, principal buildings and businesses within the county.

