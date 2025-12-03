A Bit of History … from Dec. 1946 – Evans County resident died in deadly Winecoff inferno

By Mickey Peace Enterprise Publisher

An area resident whose roots were solidly planted in Evans County was one of the victims who died in the Winecoff Hotel Fire on December 7, 1946 – one of the 119 who lost their lives in what is still considered the deadliest hotel fire in U.S. history.

According to historical accounts of the blaze, the fire engulfed the hotel and rapidly spread to the upper rooms, making it impossible for escape from any rooms above the third floor. The 15-floor structure had no fire escapes, fire doors, or sprinklers.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the December 3 edition of The Enterprise).