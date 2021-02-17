A salute to Evans County Black Pioneer Journalists

February is filled with opportunities to learn more about Black history, especially local Black History.

We pay tribute to three prominent Black men who were given the opportunity to serve as Contributing Editors to The Claxton Enterprise. During the era of segregation, the Black community news was a main source of information and current events.

The first journalist was Rev. Thomas Joseph Lynch…

…In August 1955, Solomon E. Bonds was selected as Contributing Editor.

…Rev. Dr. L. Perry McNeal, a favorite son of Daisy and affectionately called “Little Chief” in high school, was the third individual to serve as Contributing Editor.

By Pat Milton and Louise Wilkerson