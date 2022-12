This week’s interview is a first. It isn’t about one person, it is about a small community of people living in the Budget Inn in Claxton, Georgia. This is a story of a small town, people with needs, and a group of people God used to provide Christmas wishes and a luncheon that fed the body and soul.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.