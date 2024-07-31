Aaron Harrison, CHS grad and GSU student to cover high school sports for Enterprise

Aaron Harrison, a freshman student at Georgia Southern University, will be joining The Claxton Enterprise next month to cover local high school football and other sports events. Harrison is a recent graduate of Claxton High School where he expects to serve as Marching Band Percussion Technician and teach drumline, pending approval by the school system. He also writes music. Earlier in high school, he served as a volunteer with the band director.

