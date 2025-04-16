ACA announces opportunity to recognize educators

The Arts & Cultural Authority of Claxton and Evans County announces the opportunity to recognize Evans County Educators by having their names displayed on a tribute board located within the Jack and Muriel Strickland Arts and Cultural Center. This building at one time was the former Claxton High School, Claxton Middle School, and Claxton Elementary School. The Authority wants to provide an opportunity to recognize educators who have taught or currently teach in Evans County.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.