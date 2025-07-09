ACA receives $1900 from Enterprise, subscribers for Strickland building

July 9, 2025

Thanks to loyal newspaper subscribers and The Claxton Enterprise, the Arts and Cultural Authority of Evans County (ACA) has nearly $2,000 more to help complete work on the Jack and Muriel Strickland Cultural Center.

Three months ago, to make a contribution to the effort, local newspaper publishers Mickey and Pam Peace decided to donate $10 from each new or renewal mail subscription received over three months to the ACA. At the end of June the newspaper had processed 190 subscriptions during the designated time period.

