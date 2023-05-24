ACE Hardware now under new ownership, hosts Grand Reopening event last weekend

ACE Hardware and Rental officially celebrated its new owners, Brian and Gina Hodges this past weekend with a “Grand Reopening” both Friday and Saturday. Festivities began on Friday morning with a ribbon cutting done only the ACE-way, with wood and a saw. Previous owner Bryan Mitchell retired after over 26 years of experience, passing the business through family.

For more of this story and to hear about the two ribbon cuttings last Friday, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.