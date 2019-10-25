Ada Blocker Haire, 97, passed away October 24 at Candler County Hospital. She was a native of Evans County and a resident of Evans and Tattnall Counties. Ms. Haire was a 32 year member of Hagan Baptist Church. She worked many different jobs, including child care, nursing home care, farming, etc. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Blocker; daughters, Mae Rene Young, Mary Chesser, Martha Lott and Reba Walter. Surviving are three sons, Bill (Carol) Lancaster of South Carolina, Jimmy (Caroline) Blocker of Hagan and Curtis Blocker of Manassas; four daughters, Nell Brown, Alene Tootle, Delena Lamb, all of Claxton and Joyce (Neal) Jackson of Cody, Wyoming; sons-in-law, Sam Lott of Manassas and Lee Walter of Cody Wyoming; 29 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and 59 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 27, from 5 -7 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel, with Eld. Tom Sollosi officiating. Burial will be in Bay Branch Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Hagan Baptist Church, P.O. Box 342, Hagan, Ga. 30429 or Bethany Hospice, 109 South Duval Street, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.