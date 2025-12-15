Ada Janene Waters Hutcheson of Claxton, 63, passed away December 12, 2025. She was born on August 4, 1962 and lived in Claxton, Georgia all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Hutcheson; mother, Ann Sharpe Waters, and father, Billy Town Waters. Surviving are. her son, Lee Hutcheson; daughter, Beth Hutcheson; brothers, Allen (Joanna) Waters and Charles Waters; aunt, Brenda Blocker and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Janene was a sweet soul and will be missed terribly. A private service will be held for the immediate family. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.