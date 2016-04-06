Additional arrest by U.S. Marshals

Steven Craig Moore, 21, of Claxton, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service Southeast Regional Task Force (SRFTF) last Tuesday.

SRFTF located Moore at a residence in Bulloch county. He was arrested and detained at Bulloch County jail and later picked up and transported to the Evans County jail.

By Julie Braly, Editor