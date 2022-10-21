Additional arrest made in check forgery scam; others wanted

Last week, The Claxton Enterprise reported on a months long investigation conducted by multiple agencies, which yielded 27 warrants for illegal activity involving check cashing forgeries that occurred in Evans County.

As of Wednesday, October 19, a total of 22 suspects had been apprehended by or voluntarily surrendered to ECSO and five suspects remained at large.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) worked in coordination with Claxton Police Department, Tattnall County Sheriff Office and Port Wentworth Police Department to solve a string of forged checks being cashed at multiple businesses in Evans, Tattnall and Chatham Counties.

To read the full article, including a full list of the 27 suspects, pick up a copy of the October 19, 2022 edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper by calling us at 912-739-2132.