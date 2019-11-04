Additional Details released in fatal shooting

A shooting that occurred in Evans County early Sunday morning took the life of 22-year-old Steven Moore, AKA Brutus.

According to Sheriff Randall Tippins, the call was received at 12:19 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 3. An officer, who less less than a minute away, responded to the parking lot of the Gladiators Club on Oxendine Drive, just off of Church Street, in Claxton.

Tippins said Moore was shot multiple times with a small caliber weapon while sitting in his car in the parking lot of the club. Moore was transported by ambulance to Evans Memorial Hospital and picked up by Air Evac but succumbed to his injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) Crime Scene Unit is assisting with the evidence in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 912-739-1611 or GBI at 912-871-1121.