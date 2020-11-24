Additional merchants join shop local give away event

Support local businesses when you shop, eat and spend local this holiday season. When you spend a minimum of $20 with a participating merchant your name will be entered for a chance to win a $2,500 give away. Simply ask a sales associate or cashier for an entry ticket, fill it out and place it in the Shop Local box which will be inside participating merchants’ stores. Two drawings will be held each week beginning November 24 and ending December 22. Each week during that time, two lucky winners will receive $250 each in cash vouchers that can be spent at local participating merchants – that’s $500 a week for five weeks for a total of $2500.

The list of participating merchants grows each week as additional local merchants join in the fun! If your business would like to become a participant, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 739-1391. An updated list of participating merchants can be found weekly in The Claxton Enterprise and on various facebook pages including: The Claxton Enterprise, Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce and Evans County Economic Development Authority.

The Claxton Downtown Development Authority, Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce, and the Economic Development Authority of Claxton and Evans County proudly sponsor the Shop Local for the Holidays campaign.

