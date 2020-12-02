African American Archive Dedication held by Evans Co. Community Center

The Evans County Community Center (ECCC) dedicated the Evans County African American Archive on Saturday, November 28, 2020, using the theme “Strolling Down Memory Lane”. The festivities included a motorcade from the Old Wagon Wheel Café and ended at the Evans County Community Center. Former students, visitors and supporters witnessed the Archive dedication program.

The Honorable Mayor Terry Branch gave greeting…

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.