After Resignation, ECRD To Start Search for New Director

Evans County Recreation Department (ECRD) Director Brian Todd submitted his resignation on May 23. Todd, a former educator, has accepted a job with Tattnall County Board of Education as athletic director and physical education (PE) teacher at North Tattnall Middle School.

The decision to return to a career in education, said Todd, is one that he feels is best for his family…..

…..Todd has led the park since being hired as director in January 2017. At that time, Todd told The Claxton Enterprise, “We want to get back to being actively involved with our community,” and he has done just that…

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our weekly digital version as well as our online archives dating back to 1915.