‘Ag Day’ at CES helps students learn about agriculture’s import

Claxton Elementary School (CES) students from kindergarten through fifth grade gathered last Thursday to learn about the importance of agriculture in their community with Agricultural Awareness Day. CES and the Evans County 4-H Extension Office collaborated to host Ag Day, bringing together over 20 vendors, educators, Claxton High School (CHS) student volunteers, and CES students and staff to celebrate and explore various aspects of farming, agribusiness, and rural life.

