Ag Day Delayed at Elementary School

Due to inclement weather on October 13, the much-anticipated Agriculture Day at Claxton Elementary School has been postponed. When available, a new date for the event will be announced at a later date. Students are enjoying some time off for Fall break this week, and parents are encouraged to keep their eyes on the Evans County Charter School Systems website at www.evans.k12.ga.us to see when their little ones will be able to enjoy learning about Agriculture. Ag Day is a student-only educational event for CES.