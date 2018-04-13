Airport hangar construction under way

Construction of a 10 unit T-hangar building at the Claxton-Evans County Airport, with a total project cost of $393,849.50, is underway and slated to be completed by September 14. The airport currently has 12 hangar units which house 12 planes.

Last February, Evans County Board of Commissioners and Claxton City Council approved a resolution allowing the airport authority to otain a loan in the amount of $350,000 for the project. The loan was bid out to three local banks, and the airport authority voted to accept the lowest bid, coming from The Claxton Bank.

By Julie Braly, Editor