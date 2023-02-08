Al Parker to be added into Sports Hall of Fame

Claxton’s Al Parker, who established himself as one of the most accomplished junior tennis players in history with 25 titles, is one of three former Georgia Bulldogs that will be inducted into the state of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Feb. 25 in Macon. Three former Bulldogs – one student athlete and two coaches – will highlight the Class of 2023 during the induction ceremony at the historic Macon City Auditorium.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.