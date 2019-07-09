Albelene Jones, also known as “Sweet Lenee Jones”, was born to the late Mikel and Lilla Jones on January 8, 1944 in Claxton. He passed away on July 1, in St. Albans, N.Y. Albelene left Claxton at an early age and went to Boston, Mass., where he graduated from high school. Albelene was a fun-filled guy. He served in the armed forces and also retired from New York City Sanitation. His department services will be held on Sunday, July 14, in Queens, N.Y. Albelene was preceded in death by his parents, Mikel and Lilla Jones; brother, Mikel Jones, Jr.; sister, Josephine Denson; nephew, Ralph Denson; niece, Linda Palmer. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, two daughters, Alicia and Nicole Jones; one goddaughter, Nicole Tompkins; one godson, Tishawn Tompkins; three grandchildren, Maya, Navaeh, Thrisan; two sisters, Vera Hamilton and Deloris (Andy) Hudson, Thelma Laverne (Bobby) Tompkins; a really special cousin and friend, Debra Jenkins and David Hampton; sisters-in-laws, Willie (Ernest) and Christina; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.