Alene Sikes Moore, 90, passed away October 17. The Evans County native was a member of Bull Creek Baptist Church. She and her husband, Willie, lived in Florida for several years. After Alene retired from Magnolia Special Education, she and Willie moved back to Evans County and enjoyed singing songs with The Gospel Heirs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie C. Moore. Surviving are one daughter, Amy Laster of Port Orange, Fla.; three grandchildren, Natalie (Jeff) Straney, Nathan (Amber) Laster and Nick (Jessica) Laster; four great-grandchildren, Gary, Olivia, Ellie and Norah Laster; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, October 21, from 10 – 11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 21, 11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Lyons officiating. Burial will be in Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Danny Sapp, 573 Rufus Sapp Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.