Alexandria Paige Cannon (Rizzo), age 21, of Hagan, Georgia, passed away Monday, August 22, at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on August 11, 2022. Paige was a bright spot in the lives of so many. Her warm hugs and sweet smile brought joy to those around her. She loved to laugh, listen to loud music and spent an incredibly large amount of time on her phone, which was okay because she was usually checking on her friends or calling the person she loved the most, her mother, Aprile Rizzo. She was an expert at taking selfies and had an amazing number of facial expressions that would make you smile. A tall beauty, she was the shining star in any room. She loved her family and friends. Paige is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Barbara Wyolene (Kight) Rizzo and Joseph A. Rizzo, III; and her uncle, Joseph (Joey) Rizzo, IV. She is survived by her mother, Aprile Rizzo of Hagan; her aunt/grandmother-in-love, Sandy (Kight) Majors (Raymond) of Claxton; her aunt/grandmother-in-love, Susanne (Kight) Jarvis of Glen St. Mary, Florida; an uncle, Michael Kight (Barbara) of Whispering Pines, North Carolina; a brother, Christian Cannon (Zoey) of Atlanta; cousins, Shannon Stephens of Hinesville, Jason Collins (Libby) of Middleburg, Florida, Justin Collins (Jeannie), Jeremiah White and Craig Collins, all of McClenny, Florida; many other cousins and family; and her beloved cat, Ashes, will never forget her. As a last generous gesture, Paige asked that if possible, her family share her organs with others in need. Because of that unselfish act, those in need will benefit from her gifts and Paige will always be with us. The memorial service was Saturday morning, August 27, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home with Pastor Steven Toole officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the childhood literacy program, F.E.R.S.T. Readers of Evans County, PO Box 852, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia was in charge of arrangements.