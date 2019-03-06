Alice Angela (Etters) Denmark, 94, passed away very peacefully March 7 at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach. She was born July 5, 1924 in Wabasso, Fla. A true Florida native and a class of 1942 Vero Beach High School graduate; she married Dorris “Denny” Dennett Denmark who was home on leave from the U.S. Navy in 1943. Alice and Denny had five children during Denny’s 20 years of active duty as an aviation flight engineer and lived in numerous locations in the United States and Central America. After Denny’s Retirement, the family returned to Vero Beach where he worked at the Vero Beach post office before his untimely death at the age of 51 in 1973. Alice worked for many years as a teacher aide in the Indian River County School District before retiring in 1985. She was a long time member of the Hibiscus Circle of the Vero Beach Garden Club and served as a certified EMT for the Vero Beach Volunteer Ambulance Squad. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Vero Beach and was a regular volunteer with her sister, Mary (Etters) Schlitt at the annual St. Helen’s Harvest Festival. She was predeceased by her husband, Denny; sister, Annabelle Smith and grandson, Jason Cox. Alice is survived by her five adoring children, Janie (Billy) Moore of Claxton, Allen (Thelma) Denmark of McKenny, Va., Tom (Pam) Denmark of Vero Beach, Fla., Cindy (Jimmy) Cox of Claxton and Jim (Carole) Denmark of Vero Beach, Fla.; sisters, Phyllis Campbell of Lexington, Ky. and Mary Schlitt of Vero Beach; 12 grandchildren, Chip, Richard, Gene, Sharon, DeDe, Dana, James, John, David, Barbara, William, Rebecca; 25 great-grandchildren, Shelby, Hannah, Samantha, Chloe, Colton, Cody, Denver, Megan, Mallory, Eli, Ava, Chelsee, Katelyn, Chloe, Samantha, Justin, Stephanie, Devon, Kelsey, Garrett, Kody, Hannah, Kailee, Joshua and Shelby; 14 great-great grandchildren, Adam, Elania, Jason, Rylynn, Paislee, Jayden, Jordan, Madison, Bryce, McKenna, Brylynn, Waylon, Raelynn, and Brynn. A funeral service was held March 10 at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home in Vero Beach. She was laid to rest, alongside Denny, at Crestlawn Cemetery, Vero Beach. The family has requested that the VNA and Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960, be considered for any donation. Condolences may be shared online at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.