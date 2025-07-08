Alice Cooper Waters, 85, passed away Monday, June 30, 2025, at Ogeechee Area Hospice. She was born November 2, 1939, in Lyons, Georgia to John Alvin and Malissia Hendrix Cooper, and grew up in Claxton, Georgia the fifth of six children – Curtis, Edna, Jeanette, Hilda, and Ava Nell. Alice accepted The Lord when she was 13 years old at Eastside Baptist Church. She graduated from Claxton High School in 1958. The following year she married her husband, James Oscar Waters, on Valentine’s Day in 1959 at Eastside Baptist. She moved to the Waters family farm in Evans County where her husband was a cowboy and a farmer and they had two daughters. James Oscar and Alice remained married for 38 years until his untimely death in 1997. She worked 10 years as a seamstress at the factory before she had her daughters. When her daughters were young she was a highly recognized Avon salesperson winning many awards. When her youngest daughter started kindergarten, Alice became a welcome, smiling, and encouraging fixture at the Winn Dixie in Claxton where she worked for 23 years as a cashier and was recognized with many awards over the years. Many waited in line just to be checked out by Miss Alice. Alice loved The Lord Jesus and found comfort in praying for her friends, family, co-workers, and neighbors. She was a member of Union Baptist Church in Register, where she faithfully raised her daughters. This is also where Miss Alice served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. She loved to send heartfelt cards with handwritten scriptures to encourage and comfort her Sunday school students, her family, and her friends. She was a member of the Eastern Star, an excellent cook, and enjoyed reading. She read her Bible every day and shared what she read with those around her. She loved to listen to gospel music and Christian hymns in her kitchen. Alice loved her family and she loved The Lord Jesus. She cherished her home and filled it with photos of her children, grandchildren, Sunday school students, and friends. Alice’s life of Christian testimony, God’s faithfulness to her, how strongly she loved Jesus, and how she loved those in her community and church had a huge impact on so many. Her friends remember her for her faithfulness in prayer, sharing scriptures, and her caring nature. Surviving are her daughters who love her very much, Teresa Waters Stone (Keith) and Susan Waters Muthersbaugh (Kevin); grandchildren, Annika Muthersbaugh, Elianna Muthersbaugh, Magnus Muthersbaugh, Bailey Stone (Jenna), Britani Thompson (Luke) and Katie Prescott (Robert); great- grandchildren, Parker Stone, Lawton Thompson, Wade Thompson, and Rommie Grace Thompson; her loving sister, Ava Nell McGlashan and many nieces and nephews. A graveside viewing at 4:30 p.m., followed by a service at 5:00 p.m. was held Wednesday, July 2, at Evergreen Church Cemetery, 5250 Hwy 129 S. Cobbtown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests, in honor of Alice’s faith in Christ, that donations be made to Union Baptist Church, P.O. Box 142, Register, Ga. 30452. Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.