Alice Ellis Harvey, loving mother, passed away early morning on Friday, November 18 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia. Ms. Harvey, a very active and sociable 94-year-old, lived most of her life in Evans County. Everyone knew Ms. Alice. She loved people and she always had a smile and a helping hand. A very faithful Christian, she has been a member of several churches in the area, Hagan Methodist Church, Eastside Baptist Church and currently the Hagan Baptist Church. Alice worked for Georgia Pacific for many years, volunteered as a Pink Lady at Evans Memorial Hospital and was a caretaker for the elderly. Gardening was her favorite hobby and she spent many hours working in her yards. She cherished her little dogs and loved watching them chase squirrels and birds in her backyard. The highlight of her life was her family and she showed them off in many photos throughout her house. Alice was preceded in death by her first child, 3-month-old, Lou Barron Ellis. Surviving are her six children, Margaret Ellis Bowen (Jim) of Milton, Ga.; Kathy Ellis Wagner of Atlanta, Ga.; June Ellis of Metter, Ga. Barry Ellis, (Lorre) of Macon, Ga., Michael Ellis, (Clelia) of Jacksonville, Fla., Joe Ellis, (Linda) of Ocala, Fla.; sister, Era Boivin, (Tom) of N.J.; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; several nieces, cousins and many close friends. Her Celebration of life will be held at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, November 21, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 21, 2 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.