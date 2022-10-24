Alicia Ann Griffin, 62, passed away October 22 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Ga. She was a native of Evans County. Alicia attended Ogeechee Technical College to become a medical assistant. She worked several jobs, including the Patriot Inn, but is well remembered for providing home health care and sharing love with those around her. She was very religious and enjoyed cooking, flowers and music. Above all, Alicia’s greatest joy was her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.H. and Bertha Todd; sister, Susan Todd; and brother, Johnny Todd. Surviving are her husband, Jeffery Griffin of Hagan, Ga.; son, Johnathan Todd of Hagan, Ga.; step-daughters, Jennifer Griffin and Mandy Griffin Leggett; sisters, Kathy Todd and Wanda Morgan, both of Claxton, Ga.; six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 27, 10 – 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 27, 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Lyons officiating. Remembrances may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.