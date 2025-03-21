Former Tybee Island Mayor, Allen Hendrix has passed away. He was 94 years old. On Thursday March 13, 2025, he went home to be with his Lord and Savior. His accomplishments in life are too numerous to list. Businessman, builder, developer, employer to many, and also Mayor of the great town of Tybee. Surviving are his brothers, Bobby and Carlton; children, Sharon Hatch and Al Hendrix; grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 19, 10:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 19, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 798, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.