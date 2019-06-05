Alphonso Bernard Hawkins died May 28 at Meadows Regional Medical Center. He was born to the late Ida Pearl Sharpe and Samuel Hawkins, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his devoted grandparents, Alberta and Willie Roberson. He leaves to cherish his memories, four loving daughters, Tammi Miller of McDonough, Ga., LaWanda (Danny) Jones of Claxton, Christina Yancey of New York and Geneva (Thomas) Moore of Collins; one son, Christian Yancey of New York; six beautiful granddaughters, Whitney Miller of McDonough, Marra Hill of Glennville, RaDaysha Palmer of Washington, D.C., Thomasja, Tykeria and T’Anna Moore, all of Collins; two handsome grandsons, Chaz Rodriguez, Jr. of Texas, LaDarien Moore of Collins, Chrisean Hawkins of Savannah and Dedan Yancey of New York; two great-granddaughters, Kaylee and Zuri Williams; two great-grandsons, Elijah Miller of McDonough and Chaz Rodriquez, III; a caring stepmother, Joyce Wilkerson of Savannah; five sisters, Jolene Hayes of Richmond Hill, Melody Coleman of New York, Latasa (Michelle) Moorer, Shelby Wilkerson of Savannah , Loletta Brown of New York; five brothers, Donovan (Rosalind) Hawkins, Charles ( Helen) Thomas of Manasas, Robert Finch and Joseph Hayes, both of New York and Trayvon Wilkerson of Savannah; one aunt, Georgia Venn of New York; a sister-in-law, Eileen Hawkins of Claxton; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives; a special friend, Michelle Willis of Savannah. Visitation will be held Friday, June 7, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Moody Funeral Home Chapel. There will not be a wake. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, at 2 p.m., at Hagan Temple. Burial will be in the Robinson-Hawkins family cemetery. Moody Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.