Altercation at CHS Following Basketball Game; Law Enforcement Investigating

On the evening of November 17, 2022, an altercation occurred on the campus of Claxton High School (CHS) following a basketball game against Toombs County. While the investigation is still ongoing, preliminary finings indicate two female teenagers, allegedly from Statesboro, assaulted a Claxton Middle School female student and a CHS female student in the parking lot following the game. Allegedly, a knife was used by one of the assailants against the middle school student who sustained several cuts. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and released to her parents.

Safety protocols, including metals detectors and bag checks, were in place. Increased police presence will be utilized at future games as a proactive measure.

Evans County Charter School System will continue to assist Claxton Police Department and Evans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit in the investigation and prosecution of the assailants.

“Safety is of upmost concern to our district and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to provide safe schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters. “Those who violate will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

Additional details will be shared in The Claxton Enterprise as they become available.