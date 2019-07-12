Alvie J. Hackle, 98, a farmer, steward of the land and lifelong resident of the Evergreen community of Candler, Evans and Tattnall counties, died Tuesday afternoon, July 9, following a roadway accident near his home. A dedicated Christian, Mr. Hackle was a deacon emeritus of Evergreen Baptist Church, where he had chaired the board of deacons and for many years taught adult Sunday school classes. Eldest of the eight children of the late Ernie Hackle and Mattie Lou Thrift Hackle, Alvie Hackle was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. A sergeant and squad leader with the 389th Infantry Regiment, he served in the invasions of Leyte and Luzon in the Philippines and then in the occupation of Japan after its surrender. He received the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and four service stars for duty in combat. For 65 years, he was married to the love of his life, Alvena Proctor Hackle, until her death in 2012. Mr. Hackle is survived by sons Randy (wife Sheryl) Hackle of Statesboro, Georgia; Wendell Hackle of the Evergreen Community; Al (wife June) Hackle of Claxton, Georgia; granddaughters Jenine Carpenter and Valerie Strickland; grandson Walden Hackle; five great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; and a devoted family friend and caregiver, his “adopted daughter,” Mary O. Waters. Also surviving are his brother Jan (wife Juanita) Hackle of Evans County, Georgia, and his sister Modrea Hackle Collins of Tattnall County, Georgia. He is predeceased by siblings Dellorah Hackle Wickham, Ellie Hackle, E.C. Hackle, Audrey Hackle Roberts and Geraldine Hackle Provence. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes Metter Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Evergreen Baptist Church with Dr. John Geerdes officiating. Pallbearers include Kenneth Andrews, Ben Collins, Kyle Hackle, Rey Carpenter, Eli Holloway, John Thrift and Jason West. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Evergreen Baptist Church, 5250 Hwy 129, Cobbtown, GA 30420. Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes, Metter Chapel is charge of arrangements.