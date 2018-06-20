Mr. Alvin “Chub” DeLoach, age 83 of Mt. Vernon, died Friday, June 1, at Glenwood Healthcare after an extended illness. Alvin was a native of Claxton and lived for many years in Reidsville and had resided in Mt. Vernon since 2014. Alvin retired as a line foreman supervisor from Canoochee EMC with over 30 years of service. He loved family, friends, the Oconee Youth Camp and attended Calvary’s Grace Baptist Church of Ailey. Alvin was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann De- Loach, in 2014; his three brothers, Troy DeLoach, Floyd De- Loach and Virgil De- Loach; and his sister, Jewel Dyess. Mr. Alvin is survived by his son, Randy DeLoach of St. Augustine Fla.; three daughters, Sandra Redfern (Wally) of Thomson, Kathy Sikes (Hoppy) of Mt. Vernon, Marsha Cofield (Alfie) of Claxton; one sister, Jean Williamson of Hagan; one sister-inlaw, Betty DeLoach of Claxton; seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Chad, Jessica, Chase, Jennifer, Chance and Cami; four great-grandchildren, J.T., Kayla, Austin and Ansley Kate. Funeral services were held Sunda, June 3, at Calvary’s Grace Baptist Church at 3 p.m., with Rev. Brian Patrick and Rev. Chad Cofield officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Vernon Memorial Cemetery. M emorial donations may be made in his memory to the Oconee Youth Camp of Calvary’s Grace Baptist Church, P.O. Box 154, Mt. Vernon Ga. 30445.