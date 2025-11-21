Amy Renee Glisson, 56, passed away peacefully November 19, 2025. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bennie Segal and Redetha Glisson; brother, Milton Glisson; sister, Linda Glisson King. Surviving are her brother, Segal (Susan) Glisson; sister, Lucy Glisson Walden, all of Claxton, Ga. Visitation was Friday, November 21, 2:00 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church. Funeral services were held Friday, November 21, 3:00 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church. Burial was in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.