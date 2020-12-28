Amy Renee’ Reese, age 41, of Baxley passed away Sunday, December 27 at her residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice. Amy was born June 22, 1979 in Waycross to Kerry Lee Reese and Cecelia Sikes Reese. She was a Registered Nurse, having attained her BSN, and worked in the nursery her entire career. She was certified in Neonatal Resuscitation, a Breastfeeding Counselor and a Certified Lactation Counselor. Amy was a member of Ten Mile She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Ruth Sikes and her paternal grandfather, Howell Reese. Survivors include her parents, Kerry and Cecelia Reese of Baxley; a sister and brother-in-law, Lori and Josh Brown of Bellville; a grandfather, Donnie Sikes, Sr. of Baxley; a grandmother, Gwen Reese of Baxley; and a niece and nephew, Lizzie Brown and J.T. Brown, both of Bellville. A family funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 30, at 11 a.m. at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Brown, Rev. Jim Snell, Rev. James Francis, and Rev. Doug Weisel. A graveside service with family and friends will follow at Friendship Congregational Christian Church Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be Dallas Sikes, Ty Anderson, Brian Reese, Kevin Coleman, James Anderson and Jesse Scott. Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends in attendance. Everyone in attendance is asked to please abide by COVID-19 precautions by wearing a mask and social distancing. Remembrances may be made to the Samaritans Purse (P.O. Box 3000 Boone, N.C. 28607) or Friendship Church Cemetery Fund (900 Friendship Church Road, Baxley, Ga. 31513). Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.