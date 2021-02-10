Anderson to serve another term as Claxton mayor pro-tem

Larry Anderson was unanimously re-elected as Claxton’s Mayor Pro-Tem by his peers. All council members were present for the meeting with the exception of Joy Freeman.

A mayor pro-tem is responsible for fulfilling the duties of the mayor if the mayor is absent and fills any vacancy in the office of mayor until that office can be filled through a special or general election.

Qualifying fees were set at $144 for each of the four city council seats – currently held by Joy Freeman, District 1 and Dean Cameron, Scott Lynn and Lisa Perry for District 2 – that are up for election on November 2, 2021.

By Julie Braly, Editor