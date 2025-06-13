Andrew Chumley, 56, of Claxton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2025, at Community Hospice in Vidalia, Georgia, surrounded by his loving family. A proud graduate of Claxton High School, Andrew went on to serve his country with honor in the United States Air Force for 21 years. Rising to the rank of Master Sergeant, he was a highly respected and well-decorated service member whose dedication and leadership left a lasting impact. Following his retirement from military service, Andrew returned home to Claxton, where he remained close to family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Chumley and Wanda Burch, and his older brother, Richie Chumley. Andrew is survived by his son, Seth Chumley of Sussex, England; his brother, Brian Chumley of Lyons, Georgia; his sister, April (Michael) Massey of Claxton, Georgia; his step-mother, Barbara Chumley Flanigan of Claxton, Georgia; and several beloved nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends. Andrew will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 18, 1:00 p.m. at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Glennville, Georgia Remembrances may be made to Community Hospice, P.O. Box 2277, Vidalia, Ga. 30474, and The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2302 Parklake Drive, NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30324 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.