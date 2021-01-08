Andrew William Hunt, age 58, passed away Wednesday, January 6 at his residence. He was a native of Weymouth, England and moved to Collins 15 years ago. He was a Sergeant in the British Army before moving to the United States. He attended Pine Grove Baptist Church and held various odd jobs. Andrew loved to have yard sales and watch soccer which was known as football in England. He is survived by his wife, Sherrie Eason Hunt of Claxton; children, Steven Leslie Hunt of England and Katrina Margaret Louise Hunt, both of England; siblings, Tony David Hunt and Caroline Elizabeth Ellis, both of England; grandchildren, Cameron Richard Thompson and Jessica Marie Katherine Thompson; also survived by special friends, Mark and Tammy Durrence, Pastor Jeffrey Barnard and his church family at Pine Grove Baptist Church. Services will be held at a later date. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Hunt family.