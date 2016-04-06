Angela Sikes Burkhalter, 41, passed away December 1 after an auto accident. She was a native of Candler County but resided most of her life in Evans County. She graduated from Claxton High School. Angela worked several years at The Tippins Bank and was of Methodist faith. She was preceded in death by her baby son, Damian Burkhalter; step-brother, Dennis Sikes; grandparents, Jeanette and Lane Archer and Clarence and Ellen Sikes. Surviving are her father, Daniel W. (Laura) Sikes of Claxton; her mother, Linda L. Archer of Claxton; one son, Cody Burkhalter of Claxton; four brothers, Mark (Debbie) Bowers of Texas, David (Shelia) Sikes of Cobbtown, Danny Sikes of Florida, and Douglas Sikes of Metter; two sisters, Tracy (Will) Dandridge of South Carolina, and Donna Miranda of Texas; step-sister, Christina Childree of Claxton; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m., at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to St. Judes Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, Tenn. 38101-9929. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.