Anglyn Baker Anderson, better known as ‘Granny,’ age 85 passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at the Azalea Health and Rehabilitation in Metter. She was born on December 4, 1938, in Mendes, Tattnall County, Georgia. The 13th of 13 children, she was the daughter of James Debion Baker, Sr. and Ruby Mabell Kicklighter Baker. She was reared in Glennville where she graduated from Glennville High School in 1956. After graduating high school, she moved to Reidsville and married the love of her life, Clyde Anderson. Granny was a seamstress that worked in many different factories. She would take each summer off to be with her children. Her three children were the most important thing to her and Clyde. After the factories closed, she started doing seamstress work from her home. Her first grandchild, Rashe, referred to her as Granny and she wanted everyone else to call her that, so they did. Granny was a member of the Reidsville Baptist Church where she enjoyed attending her Sunday School Class. She is preceded in death by her husband, J. Clyde Anderson; a son, Joey Clyde Anderson; eight sisters, Warnell B. Roberts of Swainsboro, Bonnie B. Akins of Anderson, S.C., Myrtle B. Ray of Glennville, Monice B. Arnold of Savannah, Nancy Jean Baker of Mendes, Nancile Nease O’Conner of Fernandina Beach, Florida, and Jackie Lou Baker O’Neal of Hinesville; five brothers, J.D. Baker, Jr., of Mendes, Earl Baker of Mendes, Basil Baker of Mendes, Herbert Baker of Milledgeville, Ga., and Jerrell Baker of Glennville, Ga. She is survived by her two daughters, Jo Ann Strickland (special friend Steve Stiegman) of Claxton and Susan A. Waters of Reidsville and her fiancée, E.K. Wilcox; four grandchildren, Rashe Collins (Amanda), Adam Cowart (Nicole), Abbey Johnson (Lee) and Harley Smith (Kaleb); eight great-grandchildren, Gabe Collins, Madisyn Johnson, Turner Johnson, Trace Johnson, Morgan Cowart, Molly Cowart, Jase Proctor, and Kimber Cowart; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, from the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial with Dr. Charles Jonas and Dr. David Daus officiating. Her granddaughters, Abbey and Harley will provide the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Anderson Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Steve Nease, Jan Baker, Seaborn Roberts, Jewette Ray, Brian Baker, and Charles Anderson. Low Country Cremation and Burial has the honor to serve the Anderson family.