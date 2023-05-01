Ann Collins Riggs, 86, passed away April 29, 2023. She was a native of Evans County. Ann was a homemaker, dedicating her life to raising her family in love and truth. Along with being a homemaker, Ann drove school bus number 12 in Tattnall County for 41 years. She loved the Lord, and was a loyal and active member of the Bellville United Methodist Church. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, J. B. “Jot” and Audrey Miller Collins; and brother, James D. Collins. Surviving are her sons, Barry Riggs of Evans County, Ga., Daniel (Michelle) Riggs of Tattnall County, Ga. and Scot (Sunni) Riggs of Glen County, Ga.; daughters, Colette R. (Roger) Moore of Claxton, Ga. and Roseann (Robert) DeJarnette of Vidalia, Ga.; sister, Betty Harkins of Ashville, N.C.; grandchildren, Melissa R. Sapp, Lindsey (Paul) Evans, Scott (Katie) Moore, Blake Highsmith, Jena (Josh) Sandoval, Hank DeJarnette, Martin DeJarnette, Sydney Riggs, Corban Riggs and baby boy Riggs on the way; great-grandchildren, Tucker Thigpen, Bryson Sapp, Briggs Sapp, Scarlett Evans, Jagger Evans, Cooper Evans, Asher Moore, Hunter (Caitie) Partin, Sailor Katie Monroe, Charli Rae Monroe and Chesney Kay Monroe. Visitation will be held Friday, May 5, from 10 – 11 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 5, 11 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 667, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.