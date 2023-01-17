Ann Sharpe Waters, 83, passed way January 16, 2023 at Camellia Health and Rehabilitation in Claxton, Georgia. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ms. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Myrtle Sharpe; sister, Merlene Webster; brother, Hugo Sharpe; daughter-in-law, Betty Waters and brother-in-law, Danny Blocker. Surviving are two sons, Allen (Joanna) Waters of Daisy, Ga. and Charles Waters of Daisy, Ga.; one daughter, Jenine Hutcheson of Claxton, Ga.; one sister, Brenda Blocker of Gooseneck, Ga.; ex-husband, Billy Waters of Claxton, Ga.; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 19, at Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may bemade to Camelia Health and Rehabilitation, 700 E. Long Street, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.