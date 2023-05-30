Anna M. Denton, 87, passed away May 25, 2023 at East Georgia Regional Center, Statesboro, Ga. She was a native of Indian Island, Old Town, Maine and was born on the Penobscot Reservation in Maine. She was very proud of her Native American Heritage and was interested in holistic health. She excelled at shopping and loved buying Indian jewelry and knick knacks. She loved flowers, classical and Native American music. Surviving are her husband, Don Denton of Hagan, Ga.; son, Michael (Teresa) Denton of Winter Haven, Fla.; son, Wayne Denton (Glynda Brinkman) of Astatula, Fla.; three grandchildren, Wayne Denton, Jr., Sean Denton and Nicholas Denton; four great-grandchildren; sisters in-law, Sherry Denton and Marsha Gillenwater; nieces, Theresa (Raymond) Tassinari and Joanna Ranco. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 3, 1 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 3, 2 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Pallbearers will be Wayne Denton, Jr., Nicholas Denton, Clinton Denton, J.C. Denton, Terry Griffin and Philip Griffin. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.