Anna Quinn Eubanks Brown of Augusta, 85, loving wife of the late Gary Brown, entered into rest on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Mrs. Brown was born in Milledgeville, but grew up in Claxton and graduated from Claxton High School in 1955. She was a member of Abilene Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, William and Frederica Eubanks. Survivors include her daughters, Holly Dickey Golden (Mark) and Leah Dickey Cates (Darryl); son, Jimmy McCall; grandchildren, Breanne Stanert (Bill) and Justin Cox (Johanna); and great-grandchildren, Ellie, William and Charlie. The funeral service was held Tuesday, March 14, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. William F. Harrell officiating. Interment followed at Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Abilene Baptist Church, 3917 Washington Road, Martinez, Ga. 30907. The family would like to thank Mrs. Brown’s caretaker, Dee Smitherman, for her loving care and kindness. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com. Thomas Poteet and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.