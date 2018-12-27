Anne McCall Beasley, 93, passed away December 28. She was born in Evans County to Arnold Livingston and Effie Ince Durrence McCall. Ms. Beasley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dilworth O. Beasley; three sisters, Sally Griner, Gladys Lanier and Fannie L. Bryant; three brothers, Thomas, James and Charles McCall. Surviving are two daughters, Suzanne Lindberg and Nancy (Paul) Ursrey; grandson, Larry (Laurie) Lindberg; step-granddaughter, Anna (Rusty) Wright; three great-granddaughters and two step-grandsons; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church. Burial was in Sikes Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to a charity of your choice. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.